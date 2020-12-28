Yes, Hilaria Baldwin’s Brother and Parents Live in Spain, But They’re a Massachusetts Family

“I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain,” Hilaria clarified in her Dec. 27 Instagram caption, adding that her parents and brother now live in Spain and that she chose to live in the United States. (Her agency bio says she grew up in Boston.)

“Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised,” she said. “This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”