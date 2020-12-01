You Can Now Make a TikTok Sound Your New Alarm Clock — Here's How!

From your personal adventures of scrolling through the social media platform, you may have found a sound that has captured your attention.

Seriously, who hasn't been mindlessly scrolling through TikTok videos as a source of entertainment in 2020? The Gen Z app has given us a plethora of viral moments, including dances, challenges, lip-sync videos, hacks, and more.

Whether it's a fun song, noise, or even someone speaking, the video's backtrack may have really peaked your interest. Well, now there is a way for you to even make that sound your new alarm . Keep reading to find out how!

Here's how to make a TikTok sound your new alarm.

If you're tired of the samed old wake up call, you may want to download a TikTok sound as your new alarm. Whether this new noise is set as your morning alarm or a reminder during the day, Distractify has broken down how you can easily set up this feature.

Source: Getty

First, you need to download the TikTok sound to your phone, which you can do by using the website ttdown.org. Just simply copy and paste the URL of the TikTok video and it will allow you to download the audio. If you don't want to use the website, you could also play the TikTok video from one device (computer, tablet, phone, etc.) and record the audio using your phone.

To get the audio to be an alarm on your phone, you must make sure the file is an MP3. If it is not, you can convert the file using an online tool. Next, import the MP3 into your iTunes library and then save the file to your phone's saved music.

Then, click on your smartphone's clock app and click the "+" button to add a new alarm. Finally, click on the "sound" button and choose "pick a song." Your TikTok MP3 audio should be saved in your music library. Aside from the TikTok alarm clock trend, another recent viral feature on the social media app is creating a video of yourself with a wooden nose.

