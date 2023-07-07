Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 of ‘RHOA’ Is Only Going to Get Spicier in the Midseason The drama between the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast will be messier toward the end of Season 15. Here’s what the midseason trailer shows. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 7 2023, Published 1:50 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The first few episodes have centered around a few feuds from the ladies’ past, with Kandi and Marlo’s feud over Kandi’s reaction to Marlo’s nephew’s 2020 death. However, the midseason trailer, which Bravo dropped in July 2023, will answer fans' questions and some surprising developments among the group. Let’s dive into the RHOA Season 15 midseason trailer!

Source: Bravo

The 'RHOA' midseason trailer for Season 15 revealed what led to Drew Sidora’s divorce.

The opening scene of the Season 15 midseason trailer for RHOA shows Drew gearing up for her starring role in Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker’s film The Pass. During the scene, Drew filmed a steamy sex scene with her female co-star. Later in the season, Drew’s romantic preferences become a hot topic amid her ongoing issues with her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman.

In another scene from the clip, Kandi tells Sheree she saw “a kiss” between Drew and an unidentified woman. The teaser then pans to Drew licking her finger and putting the finger on her chest. Drew and Ralph also discussed the kiss, which Drew said was for “work.” However, Sheree says in a confessional that the “streets” have been saying Drew cheated on Ralph with basketball player Ty Young.

Source: Bravo

Ty and Drew’s relationship became tabloid fodder soon after she and Ralph filed for divorce 61 minutes apart in April 2023. When a producer asked Drew about Ty, who was in a long-term relationship with Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Mimi Faust before the rumors began, Drew played coy about the situation.

“I don’t know what I can say or not say,” Drew admitted. As Drew denies kissing “this girl,” aka the one her cast linked her to, the trailer shows a clip of her hugging Ty, proving they’re close enough for Ty to be on the show. Messy, messy!

The trailer also featured surprising news for Sanya Richards-Ross and a few familiar faces.

While the moments leading up to Drew and Ralph’s divorce will keep us tuned in, there are plenty of other topics RHOA will show during the midseason. The trailer shows a sneak peek of the cast’s trip to Portugal, which they filmed in 2022.

Although Sanya already told us there would be a fight in Portugal before the season debuted, the trailer shows the ladies having fun together as they teach the natives how to do the “Cuff It” challenge.

And speaking of Sanya, the show’s resident track star shared a shocking twist in the trailer. After she and her husband, Aaron Ross, or “Ross” on the show, argued about having another baby last season, she revealed she’s expanding their family! “I’m pregnant!!!!” Sanya exclaims in a scene with Marlo and her new man, Scotley. Before she told Marlo, another scene showed Ross holding a pregnancy test, followed by him asking Sanya if she was “serious.”

Some other moments in the trailer involved familiar faces from past RHOA seasons. Sheree’s ex-husband, Bob Whitfield, made a cameo at their son Kairo’s event for his baby, Mecca. The clip showed Bob with a younger woman, and the group discussed whether she was Bob’s girlfriend or secret daughter, as Kandi said the former NFL star “revealed another baby.” “These men that she keeps dating are losers,” Kenya said of Sheree’s choices.