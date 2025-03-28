‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Cast Is Rumored To Include Tiffany “New York” Pollard and More! Tiffany "New York" Pollard, NeNe Leakes, and a Dorinda Medley return are among 'The Traitors' Season 4 casting rumors. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 28 2025, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega/NBCUniversal

When The Traitors first debuted on Peacock, the reality TV competition has gained tons of faithful viewers. The show's popularity was palpable from Season 1, as fans couldn't wait to see some of the reality stars you would least expect going toe-to-toe with real challenge champions from shows like Big Brother and Survivor.

Article continues below advertisement

Unsurprisingly, The Traitors Season 4 was picked up soon after Season 3 wrapped in March 2025. The season is projected to be another memorable one of trickery and deceit, and is rumored to have some of reality's finest at the helm. Here's what to know about The Traitors Season 4 cast.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

'The Traitors' Season 4 cast is rumored to include Tiffany "New York" Pollard and other reality faves.

While The Traitors hasn't officially announced its Season 4 cast, that hasn't stopped fans from pretending we have a seat at the production table. Almost immediately after the new season was announced, several big names in reality TV were rumored to have joined the show. One name that has been circulating is none other than the HBIC herself, Tiffany "New York" Pollard.

Tiffany needs no introduction around these here parts in our opinion. However, for the few uninitiated, she gained reality TV fame on Flavor of Love and has since starred on multiple other shows like Celebrity Big Brother and House of Villains. Tiffany has remained mum about the rumor, but several fans expressed how genius the move would be after the rumor circulated on the X (formerly Twitter) fan account The Traitors HQ.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany “New York” Pollard is rumoured to be joining #TheTraitorsUS Season 4 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gXALwDpR3k — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) March 24, 2025

"Don’t let this be a lie because I’ll go crazy," one X user said. "This show is about to break the internet … and if they better not vote her off early because she has 'too much personality,"' another warned. "Omg this is going to be interesting, I can’t wait," another cheered.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid the excitement for the possibility of seeing Tiffany on their screens, more rumors began to swirl about who could be joining her in the future. A post from a Reddit page that reportedly always gives accurate casting decisions stated Christine Quinn and Chelsea Lazkani of Selling Sunset fame, Hannah Brown, Big Brother alumni Taylor Hale and Frankie Grande are rumored to be joining the lineup as well. Sadly, if the rumors are true, goodness knows Frankie's sister, Ariana Grande, will likely be too busy to make a cameo.

Now that former #RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais has an empty schedule, would you like to see her on #TheTraitors Season 4? pic.twitter.com/DLHnZRUpWH — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) March 26, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Several former 'Real Housewives' stars have also been reported to have joined the 'Traitors' Round Table

When multiple reality stars were rumored to have agreed to be on The Traitors, the Bravo fandom quickly clocked in to see who would be serving all of the kookiness to ease the tension. According to Bravo fan account page Dorinda Deadly, the network tapped multiple current former The Real Housewives stars to join in on the fun.

According to a blind item, Nene Leakes, Eva Marcille, Margaret Josephs, Mary Cosby and Dorinda Medley (again) are set to take part on #TheTraitors Season 4 #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/LUfSUDtTcP — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) March 24, 2025

Article continues below advertisement