‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Cast Is Rumored To Include Tiffany “New York” Pollard and More!
When The Traitors first debuted on Peacock, the reality TV competition has gained tons of faithful viewers. The show's popularity was palpable from Season 1, as fans couldn't wait to see some of the reality stars you would least expect going toe-to-toe with real challenge champions from shows like Big Brother and Survivor.
Unsurprisingly, The Traitors Season 4 was picked up soon after Season 3 wrapped in March 2025. The season is projected to be another memorable one of trickery and deceit, and is rumored to have some of reality's finest at the helm.
Here's what to know about The Traitors Season 4 cast.
'The Traitors' Season 4 cast is rumored to include Tiffany "New York" Pollard and other reality faves.
While The Traitors hasn't officially announced its Season 4 cast, that hasn't stopped fans from pretending we have a seat at the production table. Almost immediately after the new season was announced, several big names in reality TV were rumored to have joined the show. One name that has been circulating is none other than the HBIC herself, Tiffany "New York" Pollard.
Tiffany needs no introduction around these here parts in our opinion. However, for the few uninitiated, she gained reality TV fame on Flavor of Love and has since starred on multiple other shows like Celebrity Big Brother and House of Villains. Tiffany has remained mum about the rumor, but several fans expressed how genius the move would be after the rumor circulated on the X (formerly Twitter) fan account The Traitors HQ.
"Don’t let this be a lie because I’ll go crazy," one X user said.
"This show is about to break the internet … and if they better not vote her off early because she has 'too much personality,"' another warned.
"Omg this is going to be interesting, I can’t wait," another cheered.
Amid the excitement for the possibility of seeing Tiffany on their screens, more rumors began to swirl about who could be joining her in the future. A post from a Reddit page that reportedly always gives accurate casting decisions stated Christine Quinn and Chelsea Lazkani of Selling Sunset fame, Hannah Brown, Big Brother alumni Taylor Hale and Frankie Grande are rumored to be joining the lineup as well. Sadly, if the rumors are true, goodness knows Frankie's sister, Ariana Grande, will likely be too busy to make a cameo.
Several former 'Real Housewives' stars have also been reported to have joined the 'Traitors' Round Table
When multiple reality stars were rumored to have agreed to be on The Traitors, the Bravo fandom quickly clocked in to see who would be serving all of the kookiness to ease the tension. According to Bravo fan account page Dorinda Deadly, the network tapped multiple current former The Real Housewives stars to join in on the fun.
The outlet reported that a blind item stated Dorinda Medley, who appeared on Season 3 of The Traitors, will be making a return, something she previously told Distractify she was interested in doing. In addition to Dorinda, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby was reportedly casted, as well as The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars NeNe Leakes and Eva Marcille.
None of the rumored Housewives have confirmed they agreed to or were asked to be part of The Traitors Season 4. Fans must wait for the official casting to come out closer to the show's air date. We'll be sure to keep you posted!
In the meantime, stream The Traitors on Peacock.