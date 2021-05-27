Facebook's Dark Mode Has Disappeared for Users Across Several Operating Systems

The issue across both Android and iOS devices seems to have stemmed from new update called 320.0.0.36.122, although some users who are running older versions of the app have also been impacted. In a statement to Tom's Guide , Facebook confirmed that the issues around Dark Mode that Android users were facing have been resolved, and users should now be able to access the functionality on their devices.

"We have restored service for those who experienced a technical issue that caused some people to have trouble accessing certain features on Facebook’s Android app," the spokesperson said.

The statement did not address the issues that iOS users were having with accessing the functionality, but it does seem like there is a workaround that those users can employ to restore Dark Mode to their app.