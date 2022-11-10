The Difference Between Memorial Day and Veteran's Day, Explained

Veterans Day, on the other hand, falls on November 11 yearly and honors every person who has served in the military, not just those who have died in service. The holiday originated in 1919 as Armistice Day to honor the first anniversary of the end of World War I. In 1926, Congress called for an annual holiday observance of the date, and by 1938 it became a federal holiday. However, in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the holiday name to Veterans Day.