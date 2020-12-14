Google Experiences Global Service Outages — What Happened?

When your internet goes down at home, it’s not very often that you ever figure out why it happened. Usually, you probably just reset the router, wait a couple of minutes, and go on about your day. Unfortunately for Google, a quick reset wasn’t enough to instantly solve their outage before anyone noticed. People definitely noticed.

Twitter was flooded with people freaking out about the outage, causing #YouTubeDOWN to start trending. Definitely not the way you want to start your Monday morning!