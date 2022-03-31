You Might Be Shocked That April Fools' Day Is a Tradition Going Back Hundreds of Years

Many of the traditions and holidays we celebrate in the modern day can be traced back to traditions from hundreds of years ago. On April 1, many cultures celebrate April Fools' Day, a day of pranks, hoaxes, and general mischief. But why is April Fools' Day a thing in the first place?

Here's what we know about the history of April Fools' Day and the differences between the modern holiday and how it first started.