The Regency Era Goes Semi-Modern With This 'Pride and Prejudice' Themed Dating Show

If this new reality dating series is something that intrigues you, be sure to fill out an application for their open casting call. The attached questionnaire asks why a Regency-themed dating show is more alluring than more modern shows such as The Bachelorette or Too Hot to Handle and includes questions such as, "Do you consider yourself a romantic at heart? Do you like romance novels? Rom-coms? Big romantic gestures? Explain."

However, let it be known that nowhere on the form is Jane Austen mentioned, so you might have to pack your personalized copies of her works before you go. Glamour Magazine reports that while there is no current premiere date for the show, shooting "is tentatively scheduled for August 23 – October 8."

The show is being produced by Endemol Shine with Shine TV, which has also produced shows such as Black Mirror, Grantchester, The Voice, Masterchef, Peaky Blinders, Big Brother, and Deal or No Deal. The questionnaire also asks if you would be willing to live internationally, so those interested in "unprecedented" dating better pack your bags for England!

Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance has no current release date.