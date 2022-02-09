Logo
Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Source: Getty Images

Think Outside of the Chocolate Box With These Unique Valentine's Day Gifts

By

Feb. 9 2022, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

Love is in the air!

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, which means you may be searching for the perfect gift for that special someone in your life. Instead of purchasing clichéd items such as chocolate and flowers, Distractify has rounded up a list of unique gifts that will totally impress your significant other, parents, and/or friends.

From scorching hot sauces to coffee blends from around the world, check out our Valentine's Day gift guide that features items besides chocolate, flowers, and stuffed animals.

Last Crumb Cookies

Last Crumb Cookies
Source: Last Crumb

Skip the chocolate and instead say "I love you" with a box of a dozen cookies from the L.A.-based shop Last Crumb. Known among the influencer and celebrity circles, these giant cookies tend to sell out very quickly — so don't wait!

In the box, you'll find cookies such as "Better Than Sex," which is an elevated version of a standard chocolate chip cookie. Another cookie, dubbed "S'Mores Sans Campire" features fluffy marshmallows, both dark and milk chocolate, cinnamon graham cracker crust, and a drizzle of dark chocolate. Yum.

A box of Last Crumb cookies retails for $160.

Coffee From Around the World

valentines day gift
Source: BeanBox

If your loved one is a total coffee enthusiast, check out Bean Box's "World Coffee Tour," which features 16 different blends. They'll enjoy Latin American coffees, African roasts, and more.

Bean Box's "World Coffee Tour" retails for $89.99.

MyBevi Tumbler

MyBevi
Source: Courtesy

If you're not sure what to get your boyfriend/girlfriend, parents, friends, or kids — the MyBevi is a perfect gift! This tumbler comes in an array of colors and sizes, and is great for both hot and cold drinks. Seriously, who doesn't love a new travel mug to take on their next vacation or keep at their desk?

MyBevi tumblers retail for about $25.

Book of the Month Subscription

Book of the Month subscription
Source: Getty

Gift the book-lover in your life a Book of the Month subscription, which allows them to choose from newly released books each month.

Book of the Month subscriptions start at $50 for three months.

Swimwear

Luna Cara Swim
Source: Courtesy

Skip the lingerie this Valentine's Day and instead, opt for gifting your loved one a new bikini or one-piece swimsuit! Whether you're planning to head to a tropical destination soon or getting excited for the upcoming summer months, a new piece of swimwear will certainly have your significant other swooning.

And let's face it, a new swimsuit is so much more practical a gift than chocolate, flowers, or cards. If you're looking to gift your girl with new swimwear, check out Luna Cara for an array of coverups, bikinis, and resort wear.

Shop Luna Cara's different styles here.

TableTopics for Couples

TableTopics
Source: Courtesy

To elevate your Valentine's Day date night, gift your loved one with the Couples edition of TableTopics.

"These questions will inspire you to learn something new about your partner and even yourself. You’ll have meaningful conversations about the things that make you unique as individuals and the things that bond you as a couple," the game states.

TableTopics retails for $25.

Lingerie

Frederick's of Hollywood (L) and Forever 21 (R)
Source: Courtesy

Spice up the bedroom on Valentine's Day (or after) with a sexy piece of lingerie. If you're looking for a confidence boost, check out Frederick's of Hollywood, which features a collection of irresistible sets that will get you and your partner in the mood.

If you're looking for something more affordable, check out Forever 21, which features a mixture of ultra-sexy bodysuits and adorable slip dresses.

Shop Frederick's of Hollywood lingerie here.

Shop Forever 21 lingerie here.

Serta Fleece Heated Blanket

Serta Fleece Heated Blanket
Source: Amazon

Keep your sweetie warm this winter with Serta's Fleece Heated blanket. This blanket is a great gift that people of all ages can enjoy and will definitely make use of.

Serta Fleece Heated Blanket retails for $60.

"Best of Magnolia Bakery" Date Night Sampler Pack

Magnolia Bakery
Source: Magnolia Bakery

Looking for a dessert that you and your significant other can enjoy? Do you wish to gift your kids something other than an entire box of chocolate? Iconic N.Y.C.-based Magnolia Bakery delivers an assortment of their two staple items: cupcakes and their world-famous banana pudding.

"Best of Magnolia Bakery" Date Night Sampler Pack retails for $40 and delivers nationwide.

Getaway House Gift Card

Getaway
Source: Getaway

Give the gift of travel this Valentine's Day with a gift card to a Getaway house. The tiny cabins — which are also dog-friendly — are located just outside of major cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, and New York.

Snuggle up by the campfire and enjoy each other's company.

Getaway houses start at $99 per night.

Hot Ones Hot Sauce

Hot Ones Hot Sauce
Source: Heatonist

Bring on the fire this Valentine's Day!

Is your special someone a fan of the popular YouTube series Hot Ones? Does your loved one obsess over finding new hot sauces? Instead of simply getting them a box of chocolate or flowers, gift them a set of delicious (and extremely spicy) sauces.

Hot Ones Hot Sauce 10-packs retail for $120.

