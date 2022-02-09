Think Outside of the Chocolate Box With These Unique Valentine's Day Gifts

Skip the chocolate and instead say "I love you" with a box of a dozen cookies from the L.A.-based shop Last Crumb. Known among the influencer and celebrity circles, these giant cookies tend to sell out very quickly — so don't wait!

In the box, you'll find cookies such as "Better Than Sex," which is an elevated version of a standard chocolate chip cookie. Another cookie, dubbed "S'Mores Sans Campire" features fluffy marshmallows, both dark and milk chocolate, cinnamon graham cracker crust, and a drizzle of dark chocolate. Yum.

A box of Last Crumb cookies retails for $160.