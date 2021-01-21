No, Ashley Biden Will Definitely Not Have a Job in Her Father's Administration

Out of President Joe Biden's two living children, Ashley Biden is definitely the most mysterious. She's the only biological child of both Joe and Jill and at 39, is the baby of the family. Although she's supported her father's political endeavors through the years, she's not directly involved in politics herself. But what does Ashley Biden do for a living ?

What does Ashley Biden do for a living?

Ashley may prefer to keep details of her personal life out of the spotlight (she doesn't have any public social media accounts), but she's dedicated her life to serving the public. “The passion started at a very young age,” the first daughter told Glamour in 2017. “My dad is a lifelong public servant; my mom was a public-school teacher — it’s in my DNA.”

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley graduated from Tulane University in 2003 and went on to earn a master's degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania, per her LinkedIn profile. She served as a social worker for a number of years, including a stint from 2007 to 2012 at the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, where she developed programs for children in the juvenile-justice, foster-care, and mental-health systems, according to The New York Times.

In 2012, Ashley started working for the Delaware Center for Justice — a non-profit organization "committed to transforming the quality of justice through advocacy, policy, and practice," according to its website. She was appointed the executive director at the Delaware Center for Justice in 2014 until she left the position in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

"We need to accept that most people are not inherently bad," Ashley told Delaware Today in 2018. "They simply don’t know another way and, if they do, they don’t have the means and support system to overcome the trauma, drug addiction, low-level education, and income they’ve carried on their shoulders."

Source: Getty Images