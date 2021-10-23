Colin Powell Memorial Plans Revealed as Former Presidents Share Tributes

We don’t yet know if or where Colin Powell will be buried, but we do know more about the memorial services for the United States’ first Black secretary of state, who headed the State Department under former President George W. Bush and chaired the Joint Chiefs of Staff under former President George H. W. Bush.

Powell died on Monday, Oct. 18, from to complications from COVID-19. The 84-year-old was fully vaccinated, his family said, but he’d been diagnosed with both Parkinson’s and multiple myeloma, the latter being a plasma-cell cancer that compromised his immunize system.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great American,” the family said in a statement, per CNN.