Lawmakers Seek Answers From Dr. Fauci Over Alleged Experiments on Dogs

If you didn't know who Dr. Anthony Fauci was prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, you're likely to be forgiven. The doctor took on a largely hands-off role with regard to the general health and well-being of U.S. citizens for years before 2019, but when COVID began tearing through the U.S. and the world, he quickly became one of the most talked-about people in the nation.

Alongside those conversations, of course, has been quite a bit of controversy as well. With opinions on the virus and its handling by local and federal government entities still a polarizing issue, Dr. Fauci has found himself largely at the center of it all. However, the most recent controversy surrounding him doesn't have to do with COVID, but with the alleged mistreatment of puppies in experiments over the years.

With that being said, does Dr. Fauci have any pets? Here's what we know.