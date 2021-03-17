Here's How to Remove That Annoying Reading List on Google Chrome

What makes Google such an effective tech company is that they're very, very good at analyzing user needs and integrating said needs into their products. Hence, the Reading List feature on Google Chrome. How many of us have tons of different tabs open, or never close windows for fear of losing out on the myriad of articles or documents we're never quite done with?

@googlechrome new feature "reading list" is really good, it would be even better, if this list would automatically update with websites @webtoonofficial and @tapas_app

Of course, you could bookmark whatever it is you want to go back to, but that doesn't seem to beat the immediacy of a bunch of open tabs because, in all honesty, when was the last time you actually scrolled through your bookmarks to find something? Well, even if you did, Google certainly thought that there was enough impetus to create a "Reading List" option.

Gotta say, this new "Reading List" function on Chrome is rather annoying It took me 1 click to bookmark a page before, and now it takes 2 Surely it could have been a separate button, rather than including it in the same button as the "bookmark" function?

So what's different between "Bookmarks" and a "Reading List"? Well, Reading List allows you to "x" out items on said list to indicate when you're done with them. This allows users to save themselves the trouble of going through their bookmarks.

This new feature has received mixed reactions from folks on Twitter. Some seem to love the newest extension, while others a little underwhelmed by it.