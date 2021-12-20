Everyone on Twitter Keeps Talking About a Lockdown, but Is It Really Going to Happen?By Kelly Corbett
Dec. 20 2021, Published 2:04 p.m. ET
Folks, the Omicron variant is on the loose and it's spreading like wildfire. Unlike the variants we’ve tackled before, Omicron is much more transmissible. It was first detected in the United States in California on Dec. 1, and now it's all over the country.
As cases go up, in-person events are getting canceled and those infected are self-quarantining. Meanwhile, the Twitter community has paused its chatter regarding the latest in pop culture (read: Sex and the City reboot and Spider-Man: No Way Home) to discuss the Omicron variant and the ongoing pandemic. Some users are going as far as to claim we're in for another lockdown.
Could it really be happening again? Are we going back to quarantine? Are we back to baking banana bread and making whipped coffee?
Let's take a look at what Twitter has to say. Keep scrolling to read through the funniest tweets we found regarding all the current COVID chaos. We'll also address whether or not the U.S. is even in a position to lockdown.
Twitter users claim we're back in March 2020, but things are much worse.
As @RachelMComedy put it, when COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S., we had faith we could conquer this. Now, it's almost two years later and, while vaccines have rolled out and testing has become more accessible, we are basically still in the same boat.
Comedian @GianmarcoSoresi pokes fun at the naïve 2020 versions of ourselves who thought COVID would just go away in a few weeks.
Meanwhile, @karl hess is mocking the indoor dining safety protocols that were put in place post-lockdown.
Other users like @ben_rosen playfully hinted that the government should send us another stimulus check if we do undergo lockdown.
Twitter user @madeleinecrave_ just made us nostalgic with her tweet about everyone's favorite quarantine daily ritual: walks! Put a hand up if you met with your friends outside for socially-distanced walks during lockdown.
Twitter user @merzi1999 is calling introverts out for acting like they enjoyed being cooped up inside for months during the first lockdown.
Other users like @jetusername are giving us a glimpse of what 2022 could look like through gifs.
Meanwhile, @TheAmazingBeck is brainstorming this lockdown's goals.
So, could the U.S. actually go back into another lockdown?
Possibly. On Nov. 30, President Joe Biden said that he didn't see the need for a lockdown "for now ... if people are vaccinated and wear their masks," per BBC. However, he gave that statement before the first case of Omicron was even confirmed in the states. Also, only 61 percent of the American population is fully vaccinated (not including the booster shot) — a number that has seen very little growth within the past few months.
Could Biden change his mind? Definitely, especially if cases remain to rise. As for right now, the answer is TBD. Stay safe!