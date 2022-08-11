Gord Lewis, the Founding Guitarist of Teenage Head, Was Found Dead in His Apartment
Content warning: This article contains disturbing details regarding a murder charge.
The founding guitarist of the Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head, Gord Lewis, was found dead in his Hamilton, Ontario apartment on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the age of 65. He played a key role in Teenage Head's journey to success.
Detective Sergeant Sara Beck confirmed on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, that a man in his 60s was found dead in Hamilton, Ontario. Jonathan Lewis, Gord's 41-year-old son, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. What happened?
According to initial reports, Gord likely lost his life a few days before his body was found. The authorities conducted a search after a series of emails were sent to local media outlets. According to CBC Hamilton, one of the recipients, the emails were signed Jonathan Lewis.
Per New York Post, the police headed to Gord Lewis's apartment because a reporter working for the Hamilton Spectator alerted them after receiving an email stating, "Funeral people need to get here quick. My Dad is starting to decay."
Jonathan was arrested and charged with second-degree murder shortly after the police arrived on the scene. An autopsy has been commissioned.
"Jonathan was arrested after police arrived at the apartment building," Detective Sgt. Beck confirmed during the press briefing on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. She confirmed that Gord Lewis's injuries are indicative of foul play.
Teenage Head confirmed the news about Gord Lewis's passing on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
The band announced the devastating news on Instagram.
"We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate, and brother Gord Lewis. Our hearts are with his family, and all that knew and loved him. Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon," reads the post.
"RIP Gord Lewis. Just landed and I am trying to process the news. He was an icon that changed music forever. I would not be doing what I’m doing without his influence. So unbelievably sad. Teenage Head forever," tweeted @leftfordamian.