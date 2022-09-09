Everything You Need to Know About the 10-Day Funeral Proceedings Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death

At around 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 8, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II by way of a Downing Street spokesperson.

As one of the longest reigning monarchs in the history of history, the British Royal Family matriarch was no stranger to the spotlight. With that said, Queen Elizabeth certainly saw her fair share of controversy during her time on the throne.

Even in death, spectators are dying to know what’s next for the Queen. So, what are the plans for the Queen’s funeral? Read on for details on how to watch the proceedings.