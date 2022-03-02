The Ashes Used on Ash Wednesday Actually Begin as Another Holy Object

Ash Wednesday marks the official start of the 40-day-long Christian celebration of Lent. Typically, believers use this period to give up something that they love to honor the sacrifice that Jesus Christ made for humanity. Lent ends on Easter, the date of which fluctuates each year based on lunar phases.

During Lent, devout followers often give up meat on Fridays until Easter, and some will even fast on Ash Wednesday itself.

Happy Ash Wednesday!