Home > News > Politics Source: Getty Images Lynette Hardaway, One Half of Diamond and Silk, Recently Died Unexpectedly By Joseph Allen Jan. 10 2023, Published 9:43 a.m. ET

A number of MAGA-aligned social media stars were lifted by the ascension of Donald Trump to the presidency, and YouTubers Diamond and Silk were among those buoyed. Just recently, though, news broke that Lynette Hardaway — who was better known as Diamond — had died, leading some to wonder what her cause of death was. So, what exactly happened?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

What was Diamond's cause of death?

Lynette's death was confirmed by the official Diamond and Silk Twitter account in a message posted on Jan. 9. "The world just lost a true angel and warrior patriot for freedom, love, and humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial ceremony TBA," the message read. The post also included a link that people could use to donate to "preserve Diamond's legacy," although it's not totally clear what that means. Thus far, that fundraiser has raised more than $35,000.

Article continues below advertisement

That post doesn't contain any information about Lynette's cause of death, though, and there has been no official reporting on how she died yet. In the absence of verified information, plenty of people online seem to believe that Lynette died as a result of COVID-19.

Heartbroken.



My thoughts and prayers are with @DiamondandSilk as they mourn the loss of Diamond, who passed away today.



It was an honor to know Diamond - a PATRIOT. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3kZXeUDsyS — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) January 10, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

USA Today opinion columnist Michael Stern posted: "MAGA / anti-vaxxer "Diamond," of Diamond and Silk, has died ... of Covid. Please people, protect yourselves and get vaccinated. COVID is still killing 2,000 Americans a week. Because people ignore it, does not mean it has gone away." Others added that Lynette had been hospitalized with COVID in November, a report that Lynette denied prior to her death.

In December, she reportedly said that reports that she was hospitalized with COVID were "fake news." Donald Trump also posted about her death, but did not offer any cause. "Our beautiful Diamond of Diamond and Silk has just passed away at her home in the state she loved so much, North Carolina," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Diamond's death was totally unexpected."

Article continues below advertisement

The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA.



Contributions towards Preserving Diamond’s Legacy are only being accepted at the following link:https://t.co/g6J6NlBXE7 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 10, 2023

Diamond and Silk rose to prominence for supporting Trump.

Lynette and her sister Rochelle rose to prominence in Republican political circles for their steadfast support of former President Trump. The sisters were known to appear at White House events and would sometimes also speak at President Trump's rallies. Since becoming well known in MAGA circles, Diamond and Silk have gained a solid foundation of support, and have risen up the ranks of the conservative media world.

Article continues below advertisement

While we don't know what Lynette's cause of death was, it's undoubtedly true that she was an anti-vaxxer who spread disinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccines that have saved countless lives. Some clearly suspect that she died of COVID-19, and given her stance on the virus, it's possible that those close to her would keep that information secret if it was true. However, we may never know for sure.