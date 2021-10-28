Boo! TikTok's Best Halloween Pranks to Keep Spooky Season ... Well, Spooky

The first prank on our list seems to have had quite a hair-raising effect on who it was done to. In it, hashtagged with #marriedlife and #relationshipgoals, we can see one partner preparing what appears to be a creepy Victorian doll on a bathroom counter. They then shut the lights off and act nonchalantly sitting on their bed. When their partner casually walks into the bathroom and turns the lights on only to be met with the doll right in their face, they scream and rush out of the room.