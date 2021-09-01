Spotify Recently Launched Blend, Allowing Users to Share Playlists With Friends

Although plenty of users are likely excited about the new feature, they may not know how to access it themselves. Thankfully, it's pretty straightforward. On the mobile app, all you need to do is navigate to the "Made for You" hub and click "Create Blend". From there, click "invite" and select a friend to join your Blend.

When the friend accepts your invitation, Spotify will create cover art, a tracklist, and display your taste match score. If you'd like, you can then click "Share this story" to post the info to social media.

Blend may not be available to all Spotify users immediately. The feature just began rolling out globally on August 31, and because of the scale of the rollout, it may take time for some users to see it pop up.