There's a Slew of Epstein Conspiracy Theories Surrounding John McAfee's Death

If you're going to prison, especially in a foreign country, it's probably best that you don't watch the movie Midnight Express before heading out there. While the film is full of important life lessons — like how trafficking opium out of Turkey is a bad idea and prison wardens with a penchant for sexual assault have weaknesses to coat hanger hooks — it's just going to make you extra paranoid. Kind of like the Epstein-esque situation John McAfee was referencing after he was incarcerated in a Spanish prison.

And now people are making the same Epstein connection after John McAfee died of an apparent suicide.

If you aren't familiar with John McAfee, he was widely regarded as a colorful personality whose name was synonymous with one of the world's most widely used antivirus softwares. McAfee was a staunch opponent of federal taxes, and was really into cryptocurrency; he also ran for president twice.

He was extremely vocal about his beliefs: like the fact that a giant electromagnetic pulse attack could effectively be responsible for 90 percent of the US population's death, or that the Ashley Madison hack would "destabilize society." He also claimed he hid himself in plain sight as a Guatemalan street vendor who limped, promised to become the United States president, and said that he could easily hack the iPhone and protect anyone against the NSA for only $100.

While many have accused the man who was once worth $100 million (all of his assets were seized), he was ultimately found evading his taxes abroad and was incarcerated in a Spanish prison. Once there, he alluded to several attempts on his life, vocally stating he was not suicidal but that he would one day be killed and his death would be made to look like a suicide. In one tweet, he said: "Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine," referring to the 2019 prison suicide of accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, which garnered many conspiracies of its own.

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself". I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq:) pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

So when reports surfaced that McAfee did kill himself in prison, many of his old tweets began circulating the internet, with people in shock that he accurately predicted the narrative of his own passing. Was McAfee carrying out a troll job to get people talking about his death and casting suspicious eyes on the government by killing himself in prison?

So a bloke who predicted he’d be suicided is “found” dead in his cell. Just another day on this fucked up planet. #McAfeeDidntKillHimself — Eddie Blackadder HMP (@BlackersNot) June 23, 2021

I have significant disagreement with McAfee, but this was clearly an unlawful assasination by the government, not a suicide#McAfeeDidntKillHimself https://t.co/tPjF0ir0wq — Ἰωάννης Δοῦνς ὁ Σκώτος (@ByzCat) June 23, 2021

Or was he right and people didn't want to listen to the eccentric tech mogul? Many people seem to think that there are conspiracies surrounding McAfee's death; they flat-out do not believe that McAfee took his own life, citing tweets of McAfee's that read "If I suicide myself, I didn't" to support their theories.

#McAfeeDidntKillHimself another Mysterious death that's been reported as a sucide. — Business Insider is Dumb! I don't support Trump! (@GothGrilClara) June 23, 2021

It didn't take long for the hashtag #McAfeeDidntKillHimself to begin trending on Twitter. Strangely enough, after McAfee passed away, a mysterious post that showed the letter "Q" popped up on his official Instagram account, but it was later removed. It seems now that his Instagram account has also been suspended.