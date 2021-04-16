What Happened to Jovita Moore? The News Anchor Is Undergoing Brain Surgery

Channel 2 Action News anchor Jovita Moore will be undergoing brain surgery on Friday, April 16, the station reported. According to the network, the Atlanta-based broadcaster's doctors discovered two small masses on her brain after she fell ill just a few days prior. Keep reading to find out what happened to Jovita and the community support the anchor is receiving.

What happened to Jovita Moore? The news anchor will undergo brain surgery.

Prior to her scheduled surgery, Jovita opened up to Channel 2's Justin Farmer about why she decided to undergo an MRI. “I was really concerned about why all of a sudden I was forgetful, disoriented, and just not feeling myself. Feeling like I was in a fog and really wanting to get out of that fog,” she explained. Jovita added that she was walking through the grocery store parking lot and felt faint.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

"It was a blessing in disguise that I almost passed out walking into Publix,” she continued. “I was walking. I remember walking across the parking lot and feeling like I wasn’t going to make it to the door. I was almost like walking in quicksand.” After undergoing an MRI of her head, doctors discovered two small masses on her brain. "It’s significant. It’s going to be a lot. Two little tumors kind of near each other and they got to go,” Jovita stated. “We had to start having a conversation about what that was and what that meant.”

According to Jovita's neurosurgeon, Dr. Edjah Nduom, her prognosis remains unclear until the surgery. “Quite honestly we still don’t know yet,” Dr. Nduom said. “I can tell you Jovita is upbeat, optimistic, and feels surrounded by love. All of those things feed into someone being in a good place to recover. People who are functioning very well at a time they’re faced with this tend to do better.” Jovita said that she is not sure when she will be back on air and will be "home for a few weeks" post-surgery.