When Will Netflix Have Ads? Monetization Is Coming For Us Binge-Watchers

In a letter sent out to shareholders on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Netflix announced that it will begin adding commercials to its content in “early 2023,” per IndieWire. “Our lower priced advertising-supported offering will complement our existing plans, which will remain ad-free,” the letter explained.

As of right now, the cheapest American subscription plan is $9.99 a month. However, if you're willing to spend big bucks, your Netflix account will stay ad-free.