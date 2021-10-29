Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas From Creative Users on TikTok

It's Halloween , and if you're not the biggest fan of the holiday, you're probably looking for some last-minute (and low-effort) ideas to pull together a costume. Instead of going out and buying a costume, consider looking in your makeup bag for some ideas to take outfits you have in your closet to the next level. Here are some easy Halloween makeup looks from the experts on TikTok .

You can also add blush and an elaborate, bright lip if you're looking to go the extra mile for this look.

The simplest clown look is to add little lines above your brow and below your lower lash line. Make these lines thicker at the base of your lashline and top of your brow, ending them in a point. Add color around the lines for some extra pizazz if you want.

If you're new at experimenting with makeup, an easy clown look is a good place to start. There are plenty of variations to this look, depending on your personal preference (and you won't have to paint your whole face white to achieve it).

Get creative with your eyeliner.

Probably one of the easiest ways to get creative with your makeup looks this Halloween is to find new ways to incorporate spooky elements into your eyeliner. This can also depend entirely on your expertise level with eyeliner, but if you have a steady hand and a little bit of time to dedicate to it, you can pull off a unique and fun look this Halloween with minimal effort.

This year, some super popular ideas include spiders and spider webs, bat wings, and ghosts. Just note: All of these looks require you to be able to do winged eyeliner, so if you haven't mastered that yet, it's time to watch some tutorials.

The spider web eyeliner is the easiest of the bunch. To start, wing out your eyeliner to your preference. Some creators will bring the wing above their crease, creating a triangle shape, though you don't have to do that to achieve this eye look.

Draw some straight lines going off of your wing, and then connect them using curved lines in between. The placement of your web will depend entirely on your eye shape and personal preference. If you're feeling extra creative, add a spider at the end of your wing, connecting the legs into the wing.

Bats and bat wings are also decently easy to accomplish. Draw your eyeliner wing, then do something similar to your spider webs, only connect the straight lines with curved ones at the very end. Shade the wings with whatever color you choose. If you're not feeling the dramatic looks, feel free to just draw a little bat below your liner instead. For an eyeliner look with ghosts, just take your white liquid eyeliner and weave it around your black wing. Give them eyes and you're done!