Former NFL Player Jay Barker Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Hit Wife Sara Evans With Car

Keep in mind, Taste of Country shares that the arrest report reveals that Sara and Barker were separated and living apart at the time of the event. Documents obtained by Scoop Nashville reveal that Sara filed for divorce on August, 24, 2021, after 12 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct.” The couple have no children together, but have kids from previous marriages.

Now that things have escalated between the couple, it’s safe to say that their marriage is likely over.