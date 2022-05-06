Check out These Mother's Day Gifts for Expectant Moms

Check out These Mother's Day Gifts for Expectant MomsBy Gabrielle Bernardini
May. 6 2022, Published 4:23 p.m. ET
If your significant other, daughter, or bestie will be celebrating Mother's Day as a mommy-to-be, we have the perfect gift suggestions that will totally make them feel loved.
Though cards and flowers are always a nice option, they are admittedly not the most creative. Instead, skip the cliches and gift your loved one something that they'll cherish.
From comfortable body pillows to mom-to-be spa day essentials, these must-have gifts will be perfect for Mother's Day.
1. The Ultimate Diaper Backpack by Beis
Let's be honest, being a new mom is a messy job. Since you're juggling diapers, bottles, wipes, and so many other things, organizing your life can get a bit challenging. For a mom-to-be Mother's Day gift that combines practicality with style, the Ultimate Diaper Backpack by Beis is a great choice! Known as the "Swiss Army knife of taking care of all your baby mama and daddy needs," it has a lot of pockets, a changing station, stroller straps, and so much more. It's cute. It's practical. It is the perfect gift.
The Ultimate Diaper Backpack by Beis retails for $188.
2. Sunflower Motherhood Box
Though many expectant moms receive everything that they need for the arrival of their baby, Sunflower Motherhood boxes focus particularly on the mother-to-be's needs.
If you know an expectant mom who is suffering from a bout of morning sickness, the Morning Sickness box provides an array of essentials that she can keep in her purse, desk, and at home. Another great gift box is the Pregnancy box, which comes with items such as nausea-relief pops, bath soaks, belly butter, and more.
Sunflower Motherhood Boxes start at $65.
3. Pregnancy Pillow
Run, don't walk, to buy this gift! Expectant moms know that a pregnancy pillow is a must-have! This u-shaped pillow will help support the back, neck, and hips of anyone with a pregnant belly, and ease any discomfort they may be experiencing while sleeping.
We recommend the PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow, which retails on Amazon for $49.95.
4. HATCH Spa Day Kit
A little TLC goes a long way for mamas-to-be. HATCH MAMA is pregnancy safe, non-toxic, and will reportedly help alleviate stress, stretch marks, and swollen body parts. The Spa Day Kit comes with a nourishing belly oil, dry brush, and bath soak.
HATCH Spa Day Kit retails for $108.
The Pregnancy Box Snacks by Agni
Seriously, who doesn't love snacks? The Pregnancy Box by Agni was created by seven health experts to help keep mom and baby feeling strong. Not only can you indulge your senses with a wide variety of seasonings and cookies, but these products were specifically designed to support pregnancy health.
The Pregnancy Box Snacks by Agni retails for $63.75.
6. Book an Airbnb Experience
If your special someone loves adventure, booking an Airbnb Experience could be a great gift. Whether it's a tarot card reading, a tour, a cooking class, or a wacky scavenger hunt from the comfort of your own home, Airbnb has thousands of experiences to choose from.