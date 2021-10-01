Princess Mako of Japan Is Getting Married to a Non-Royal, and People Are Here for It

It sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't the only royals who can break from tradition! Princess Mako of Japan announced in 2017 that she was engaged to her non-royal fiancé, Kei Komuro. Per CNN , the wedding has been on hold while a dispute over finances was settled, but it appears that all are ready to move forward.

Read on for everything we know about the upcoming royal wedding, how Princess Mako met her fiancé, and what her net worth is.

Princess Mako met her fiancé while attending Tokyo's International Christian University.

Mako is the niece of Japan's current emperor and will be married on Oct. 26, 2021. The Wall Street Journal reports that Princess Mako, 29, has been engaged to aspiring lawyer Kei Komuro, also 29, since 2017. The pair met at Tokyo's International Christian University, although Kei has since graduated from Fordham University's law school and sat the bar exam in the United States.

Mako and Kei's wedding was initially postponed due to a financial dispute between Kei's mother and her ex-boyfriend, who helped pay for Kei's college education. Earlier in 2021, Kei released a 28-page statement explaining his mother believed the financial assistance was a gift.

Komuro Kei, who is expected to marry Princess Mako, returns to Japan for the first time in 3 years. They are expected to register their marriage as early as October and Mako will start a new life with Komuro in the United States. pic.twitter.com/bEUOwYkYpZ — unleashthegeek (@unleashthegeek) September 28, 2021 Source: Twitter

Like many who have married into royal families, Kei has been scrutinized by the Japanese press for everything from his family history and father's suicide to the ponytail he wore returning to Japan from his job in New York City. Kei is employed by Lowenstein Sandler LLP. He graduated from Fordham Law last year.

In response to the public scrutiny her impending marriage is facing, Mako has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. WSJ reports that Mako has been aware of the negativity surrounding her decision for some time now, and in a November 2021 statement provided by the palace, she said, "Marriage, for us, is a necessary choice to keep on living as we protect and value our own souls."

Japanese Princess Mako will marry her fiance, a former college classmate, on October 26, authorities said after years of intense scrutiny and criticism that cast her engagement in an unflattering light https://t.co/9nKq9N0ykb pic.twitter.com/aj6tNl33ND — Reuters (@Reuters) October 1, 2021 Source: Twitter

