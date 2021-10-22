NBC's ‘Dateline: The Wrong Door’ Reveals Where Shandon Groom Is Now

NBC's ‘Dateline: The Wrong Door’ Reveals Where Shandon Groom Is NowBy Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 22 2021, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
On Friday, Oct. 22, NBC's Dateline episode "The Wrong Door" will explore the horrifying murder of 27-year-old Egypt Covington in Van Buren Township in June 2017.
Per Yahoo! News, the singer was "found dead in her home in 2017 with a gunshot behind her ear and her hands bound by Christmas lights."
Investigators on the case immediately identified a person of interest, but no arrests were made until about three years later. In mid-2020, authorities shifted their attention to two individuals: Timothy Moore and Shane Evans. Later that year, Shandon Groom became the third suspect in the murder and was arraigned on murder charges.
Since then, where is Groom?
Where is Shandon Groom now?
Groom, along with Moore and Evans, was denied bond. Since his arrest in Dec. 2020, 29-year-old Groom has been serving time at Wayne County Jail III (William Dickerson Detention Facility) in Hamtramck, Michigan.
In mid-Oct. 2021, The Belleville Independent reported that the three men were set to stand trial before a jury and Judge Wanda A. Evans on Oct. 6, but the conference was delayed until Nov. 17, 2021.
Groom faced several charges, including felony murder, first-degree home invasion, and three counts of felony firearm. As for Moore, he was charged with first-degree homicide, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, and four counts of felony weapon possession. Evans, on the other hand, was charged with one count of felony murder and home invasion.
Groom, Moore, and Evans went to the wrong house.
Fox 2 Detroit stated that on June 22, 2017, the three men planned to rob Covington's neighbor's home. Her neighbor reportedly ran a marijuana business, and that week, he was away at a music festival. The neighbor and Covington usually attended the festival together, but she backed out because she had just started a new job.
Groom, Moore, and Evans wanted weed, so they decided to break into his home. When the men arrived at the complex, Evans told police he pointed out the correct house.
"I put my hand out the window, and I pointed, ‘That’s the right house.'" He continued, "'The right house,’ and I kept going."
Evans also told authorities he let the others know which door to enter, but Moore and Groom broke into Covington's home while she was watching a movie.
Later that night, Moore texted Evans "Wrong door," but he doesn't remember responding to the text and insisted he discovered Covington's death on the news. Moore offered to tell Evans what happened, but he refused.
"No, I don't never wanna know what happened,'" Evans said.
Fox 2 Detroit also noted that the men stole Covington’s cell phone, which pinged the same location as their phones before they threw it away.
NBC's 'Dateline' episode "The Wrong Door" uncovers answers to this mysterious case.
A brand-new episode of Dateline will feature investigators in their search for answers regarding the murder of 27-year-old Egypt Covington. Plenty of new details are revealed, including exclusive interviews with Covington's family and never-before-heard audio from the family's private investigator.
Be sure to watch the Dateline episode "The Wrong Door" on Friday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.