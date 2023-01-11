What Did Judge Judy Say About Prince Harry? Everyone Is Talking

Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare has found its fair share of criticism both online and from celebrities. Judge Judy is one voice blasting the Duke of Sussex for, well, blasting his family in the buzzy tome.

So, what did Judge Judy say about Prince Harry that has everyone so hot and bothered? We’ll break down her comments and share how fans are reacting to the former TV star’s extremely blunt take on Spare.

What did Judge Judy say about Prince Harry’s memoir? Brace yourself, because it’s as direct as it gets.

Source: Getty Images

Judge Judy, whose given name is actually Judy Sheindlin, appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 — the day Harry’s book came out. She didn’t hold back with her opinion of the super-honest pages within.

“I think anybody — anybody with a brain — would see that it’s disingenuous. It’s biting the hand that fed you, it’s unseemly,” she blasted the royal, per Page Six, with Judge Judy also calling Harry “selfish,” "spoiled,” and “ungrateful.” Ouch.

“That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” Judy ultimately noted about having a child or grandchild who acted like the new bestselling author.

Fans’ reactions to what Judge Judy said about Prince Harry are mixed.

Judge Judy take on what Harry and wife have been doing and continue to treat their respective families.#sparebyharry

Selfish twosomes who thinks life is all about them. pic.twitter.com/6BZP0GHxMF — Rosa Mistika (@RosaMistika11) January 10, 2023

Judy’s brash response to Harry’s new book, Spare, garnered a wide range of reactions on Twitter, with some fans aligning strongly with the former TV star’s take. Others weren’t sure why her viewpoint is relevant, while still more people basically felt like she was being mean-spirited toward someone whose life experiences she knows nothing about.

Judy knows lyin' 🗑️ when she sees it.. — Bae West (@PollyGirl87) January 11, 2023

I’m sure Prince Harry is losing sleep wondering what she thinks lol — Nene T (@SWsweet78) January 10, 2023

Entitled know it all who berates people on regular basis, has no problem berating anyone. Clueless shrew who has no freaking idea what he's been & going through.



Never like her ... — Mr Smith (@MichaelMyth) January 10, 2023

Judy, to be honest…you are NOT British, nor do you have any idea of what has happened to Harry and Meghan….you should ZIP it as you really don’t know the machine from which Harry is escaping with his life. — Shellbrook Farms (@ponygirl1956) January 11, 2023

Judge Judy isn’t the only TV personality to blast Prince Harry.

Source: Getty Images

If Judy isn’t impressed by what some folks feel is oversharing by Harry, she's certainly in good company. A longtime hater on Harry and Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan, actually lost his job at Good Morning Britain over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex in March 2021, per Daily Beast.

Upon the publication of Spare, Piers was at it again, criticizing the prince. "This year started like last year finished, with Harry whining and moaning and slamming his family and being deeply unpleasant about almost all of them while pretending that what he really wants is privacy and freedom from his family and from this institution they represent," he lambasted Harry on Fox & Friends.

Likewise, CNN’s Don Lemon was equally sour on the duke, per the New York Post, saying about Harry’s royal family exposé, “I don’t know. Everyone has a family. I have arguments in my family. Am I going to put that out there for the whole world to see? I just don’t understand why on Earth he would want to put that out there. I know he’s selling a book but to me, it’s just not done.”