Why Does the President Pardon a Turkey? Details on the Unofficial Thanksgiving Tradition

President John F. Kennedy seems to be the one who first "pardoned" the bird, as he stated over a a gifted turkey: "We'll just let this one grow." The LA Times then referred to this act as a "presidential pardon."

Later, President Ronald Reagan would be the first to officially use the word "pardon" in regard to a turkey. And eventually, President George H.W. Bush formalized it into the official event we know and love today.