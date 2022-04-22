Does 'Among Us VR' Have a Release Date? What We KnowBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Apr. 22 2022, Published 8:45 a.m. ET
There are few Cinderella stories quite like Among Us. The game went from a tiny indie game that was released to little fanfare in 2018 to one of the most popular games ever after the initial COVID-19 lockdown of 2020 helped people find the game and connect by completing tasks and finding Imposters.
Now in 2022, Among Us is getting a top to bottom 3D remake coming to VR platforms. We have an new trailer, but what about a release date for Among Us VR?
What's the release date for 'Among Us VR'?
Among Us VR is being developed by original Among US developers Innersloth and VR game developer Schell Games. An official gameplay trailer was released in April 2022.
It features a first-person perspective and full 3D character models and environments, but the core gameplay is largely the same. Players must still complete tasks and Imposters can even access vents and peer through to get the drop on unsuspecting crew mates. Players can also still uncover dead bodies and report them to everyone.
Unique to the VR version of the game are in-game hand gestures. These are essentially emotes you can use to point at someone you're accusing, put your hands up in defense, or even flail around in sheer terror.
As of now, there's no official release date. However, the Steam Store listing lists a release window of "Holiday 2022." With any luck, we'll be able to start voting our friends for acting sus by the end of the year.
Among Us VR will be available on Steam, PlayStation VR, and Meta Quest 2.