'Breath of the Wild 2' Has Officially Been Delayed to Spring 2023

'Breath of the Wild 2' Has Officially Been Delayed to Spring 2023By Sara Belcher
Mar. 29 2022, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
The vastly open world of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was one of the first experiences players had on the Nintendo Switch. The game easily takes over 100 hours to complete fully, and despite being released in 2017, the title has still held the attention of gamers new and old.
Nintendo announced in 2019 it was making a sequel to the beloved game. What is the current release date for Breath of the Wild 2?
What's the release date for 'Breath of the Wild 2'?
Since the game was announced in mid-2019, Nintendo has continued to keep its potential release window vague, previously stating that it was expecting the release date to be sometime in 2022. But while the company had not given an official release window for the title, it announced that Breath of the Wild 2's release would be delayed even further, into early 2023.
"We previously announced that we were aiming for a 2022 release for this game, however we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to Spring 2023," series producer Eiji Aonuma said in a video posted to YouTube on March 29. “For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize."
The video provided more sneak peeks at the upcoming game than before. In the teaser, Link takes to the sky, moving between different landmasses floating among the clouds, and pulls out an unusual-looking Master Sword, suggesting the well-known weapon will be getting a makeover in the new installment.
"As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above," Eiji continued. "However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and gameplay elements. In order to make this game’s experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer.”
Nintendo is also keeping the title of the game a secret.
Beyond the little peeks at the game that Nintendo has given us, there are few other details on the title's contents. While we've been calling the game Breath of the Wild 2 since it was announced in 2019, the game will reportedly not be titled that. Instead, the upcoming game will receive an entirely original title that the developers have decided to keep a secret — because it apparently contains spoilers for the game.
"As for why we’re holding back on the name, you’ll just have to stay tuned because, obviously, Zelda names are kind of important,” Nintendo Treehouse’s Bill Trinen told IGN. “Those subtitles… they start to give little bits of hints about maybe what’s going to happen.”
This means that the company likely has a solid idea of what the game's official title is, but will not share it until we're closer to its release date.