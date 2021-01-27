Here's What We Know About Season 2 of 'Daughter From Another Mother' (SPOILERS)By Pippa Raga
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Daughter From Another Mother.
Perhaps one of the most surprising obsessions to hit Netflix is Spanish-language sitcom Daughter From Another Mother (known in Mexico, where it premiered, as Madre solo hay dos), which released its nine-episode first season on the streaming platform Jan. 20, 2021.
Fans are eager to see more of Ana (Ludwika Paleta) and Mariana (Paulina Goto), whose saga begins when they realize in Season 1 that their babies have been switched at birth.
Now audiences are wondering if there will be more drama in store and how the finale's many cliffhangers will resolve themselves. Put another way, will there be a Season 2 of Daughter From Another Mother? Keep reading!
Will there be a second season for 'Daughter From Another Mother'?
After a complicated season finale, it feels increasingly clear that Ana and Mariana's story is far from over, and that there is a lot left to be explored in a second season of Daughter From Another Mother.
The series, which was created by Carolina Rivera and Fernando Sariñana, has not yet been officially renewed by the streaming service itself, which makes sense considering it was just recently released.
Typically, Netflix allows a few months to figure out a show's popularity among viewers before giving the green light for more.
But given Daughter From Another Mother's instant popularity among American viewers, it seems very likely that Netflix will order another season of the Mexican series.
And fans could not be more ready. Many are clamoring to learn more about the twists and turns we took in the first season, as well as to see more of adorable babies Regina and Valentina, played by Lena Morales and Melissa Salgado, respectively.
However, it's quite hard to predict when a Season 2 of the series would arrive on the platform, given the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted filming for productions globally.
Some outlets posit that 2022 might be a workable timeline for Daughter From Another Mother to premiere, and we're hopeful that they're right.
What will Season 2 of 'Daughter From Another Mother' be about?
Season 1 followed Ana and Mariana, two very different new moms who have in common one thing: the hospital where they gave birth to their daughters. Except that, due to one nurse's careless error, Ana and Mariana end up taking home the wrong babies.
After realizing the mistake, the two decide to blend families and raise their children together, despite not liking each other terribly much.
The season followed Ana and Mariana through heartbreaks, betrayals, and explorations of sexuality. At the babies' baptism, which takes place in Episode 9, Ana discovered that her husband's lover is Tere, Mariana's mother.
Empowered by the discovery, she decided to expose Juan Carlos's infidelities, and kick Mariana out of her house when she learned that she'd known about the cheating already.
The season ends with Mariana saying goodbye to Valentina and searching for Pablo, who is with Cynthia in his apartment, having apparently moved on.
Meanwhile, Ana has received her biopsy results, but we have no idea what they say.
If and when it comes out, Season 2 will have some big questions to answer. Does Ana have cancer? Where will Mariana go now that she's been kicked out of Ana's place? And what's happening with Juan Carlos and Tere?
While Daughter From Another Mother's official fate is decided, stream Season 1 on Netflix.