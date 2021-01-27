Here's What We Know About Season 2 of 'Daughter From Another Mother' (SPOILERS)

Perhaps one of the most surprising obsessions to hit Netflix is Spanish-language sitcom Daughter From Another Mother (known in Mexico, where it premiered, as Madre solo hay dos), which released its nine-episode first season on the streaming platform Jan. 20, 2021.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Daughter From Another Mother .

Now audiences are wondering if there will be more drama in store and how the finale's many cliffhangers will resolve themselves. Put another way, will there be a Season 2 of Daughter From Another Mother ? Keep reading!

Fans are eager to see more of Ana (Ludwika Paleta) and Mariana (Paulina Goto), whose saga begins when they realize in Season 1 that their babies have been switched at birth.

Will there be a second season for 'Daughter From Another Mother'?

After a complicated season finale, it feels increasingly clear that Ana and Mariana's story is far from over, and that there is a lot left to be explored in a second season of Daughter From Another Mother. The series, which was created by Carolina Rivera and Fernando Sariñana, has not yet been officially renewed by the streaming service itself, which makes sense considering it was just recently released.

Typically, Netflix allows a few months to figure out a show's popularity among viewers before giving the green light for more. But given Daughter From Another Mother's instant popularity among American viewers, it seems very likely that Netflix will order another season of the Mexican series.

Article continues below advertisement

And fans could not be more ready. Many are clamoring to learn more about the twists and turns we took in the first season, as well as to see more of adorable babies Regina and Valentina, played by Lena Morales and Melissa Salgado, respectively.

Source: netflix

Article continues below advertisement