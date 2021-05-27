It's Official: The Remake of 'Dragon Quest 3' Has Finally Been Announced!

From what we've seen, it's clear that the game has gotten a total visual overdrive in the form of HD 2D rendering. All of the original locales and their layouts are the same, but a new skin of colors and textures has been added to transform the old game into one that can hold its own against any new-age 2D adventure title. Keen fans will catch glimpses of monsters, travelers, and the game's hero, which have all had their visual styles overhauled for the new iteration.

When it was initially released in 1988, Dragon Quest 3 smashed video game records worldwide, selling over one million copies on its first day available alone. Within its first week, the game brought in a whopping 3 million sales, totaling $313 million when adjusted for today's inflation.

Given those remarkable numbers decades ago, its clear that the remake of the cult classic game will likely draw a similar reaction among new and old fans alike.