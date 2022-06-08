Here Are All the Locations of Every Snap Token in 'Fortnite' Chapter 3, Season 3
In Chapter 3, Season 3 of Fortnite, fans are in for a welcome surprise. The Fortnite battle pass is back and this time it's Snap. This character is an action figure that you can unlock early, on the first page of the pass. Lucky for you, this means that you have access to a bunch of Snap Quests right away so you can collect Snap Tokens.
In Fortnite, Snap Tokens are customizable items that players can use to get body parts for Snap. These tokens are all over the game's world. If you don't want to hunt them down yourself, here are the different locations where you can find them.
Here are all the 'Fortnite' Snap Token locations.
In total, there are 39 Snap Tokens in Chapter 3, Season 3. They are spread out between 13 Snap quests which have three tokens each. The quest won't be considered complete unless all the tokens are collected. Here are their locations.
Condo Canyon
- On a green roof in the southeast of the area
- In the doorway of the pawn shop
- Inside the waffle restaurant
Greasy Grove
- Each of the tokens is on top of mushrooms that are located west of the gas station.
The Joneses
- In the shack to the north
- Outside of the trailer to the south
- Outside by a shooting range to the southeast
Lil' Shafty
- All three of the tokens are inside the cave.
Logjam Lumberyard
- Outside at the dock to the south
- Inside a pile of trees that have been cut down to the west
- Next to the Reboot van
Rave Cave
- All of these tokens are located along the roller coaster's track. You can ride it with a Baller to collect them.
Reality Falls
- At the base of the Reality Tree
- At the top of the Reality Tree
- Behind the waterfall
Rocky Reels
- Inside the building to the north
- By the playground to the east
- By the concession stand
The Ruins
- The east staircase
- The south staircase
- In the center of the elevated ruins
Sanctuary
- In the north of the sanctuary
- By the pillars that are located in the middle of the sanctuary
- By the cornfields
Seven Outpost VII
- On the boat dock
- In the middle of the rifts that are to the east
- Outside of the building where the vault is located
Shifty Shafts
- At the entrances of the northwest mountain. Each entrance is at the base of the mountain.
Sleepy Sound
- On the patio of Fishstick's restaurant
- Outside of Noms grocery store
- In the north in the middle of the road
For now, these are all the tokens available in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3. But GameSpot says that more will be added to the game over time.
Is Darth Vader in 'Fortnite'?
Great news for you Star Wars fans. Darth Vader will be in Fortnite during Chapter 3, Season 3. You will also see stormtroopers, and the trailer shows them enjoying all the fun in the sun that they can while wearing their iconic uniforms. And later on in the season, players will also be seeing Indiana Jones in the game.
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 is available now.