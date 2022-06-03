A Look at Some of the Games Coming to the PSVR2
While we may not have an anticipated release date for the upcoming PSVR2 headset and controllers just yet, Sony's recent State of Play presentation unveiled an entire lineup of titles coming to the next generation of VR, made specifically with the specs of the PS5 in mind.
Here's a rundown of the games we currently know are coming to the PSVR2.
'Horizon Call of the Mountain'
Not long after Horizon Forbidden West hit consoles, Sony revealed its working on yet another title in the Horizon franchise: Horizon Call of the Mountain. Players can attack the machine roaming the land and sea using new virtual reality mechanisms in the upcoming title, following the saga through the eyes of Ryas, a new character to the franchise. You'll come across characters new and old (incluing Aloy herself) on your journey.
At this time, there is no word on when exactly the game will be out, though it's assumed that the title will release at the same time as the PSVR2 headset and controllers, as its been continuously teased since the headset was announced.
'Resident Evil 8'
Immerse yourself in the first-person horror title exclusively with PSVR2. The game will be getting a future update to support the VR content, though at this time there is again no release date, so it's unclear how close following the headset's release it will be released. At the moment, it appears as though the game itself will follow the same storyline, implementing the mechanics of the new VR controllers.
'Resident Evil 4 Remake'
After fighting Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil 8, revisit the tale that overhauled the original Resident Evil format with Resident Evil 4 Remake.
"The game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game," Edvin Edsö, promotion producer at Capcom wrote in a blog for PlayStation.
The game is set to release for consoles on March 24, 2023, though it's unclear if it will get PSVR2 support at the same time.
'Resident Evil Village'
The Resident Evil franchise is capitalizing on the upcoming PSVR2 headset and controllers, as Capcom also announced that the 2021 game would be getting VR support following the headset's release. At this time, though, there is again no release date.
'No Man's Sky'
Given that No Man's Sky is already one of the staple titles for the current PSVR headset, it tracks that the game would also receive support for Sony's next generation of VR tech. Again, there aren't a lot of details on what new features will be implemented for the new headset or when it will be released at this time.
'The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Ch 2'
If the Resident Evil games weren't enough VR-horror for you, then another Walking Dead video game should do the trick. Again, details are sparse on this title, and at this time all we really know is that it will be released sometime in 2022 (unless the PSVR2 is delayed until 2023).