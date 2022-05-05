'Genshin Impact' Experiences Its First-Ever Delay With the Postponement of Version 2.7

'Genshin Impact' Experiences Its First-Ever Delay With the Postponement of Version 2.7By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
When it comes to Genshin Impact, there's usually no shortage of new content. Each update comes with new characters, a variety of fun events, and story updates to flesh out the world of Teyvat and the people within it. But for the first time since its launch back in September 2020, the next patch has been delayed. Version 2.7 is set to introduce a brand-new 5-star character and a new 4-star character, but it looks like we're getting it later than expected.
Genshin Impact is a massively successful free-to-play gacha game. Players assume the role of the Traveler, an otherworldly warrior who is forcibly separated from their sibling after a mysterious battle. They end up in the land of Teyvat and begin exploring each nation in search of their sibling. Since the game's launch, Genshin Impact has made upwards of $3 billion in in-game transactions. The game also has regularly scheduled updates to add new content and events.
So, does Version 2.7 have a release date yet? Here's what to know.
When is the release date of 'Genshin Impact' Version 2.7?
Genshin Impact is currently in Version 2.6. This update introduced the new 5-Star character Kamisato Ayato as a sword-wielding Hydro character. Temporary events like the "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" were rolled out, in which characters from the nation of Mondstadt visit the once-isolated country of Inazuma for the first time. Version 2.6 also features a major story update in which the Traveler must delve into the mysterious Chasm area. Once there, they reunite with the mysterious figure Dainsleif.
Version 2.7 is going to introduce a new 5-star Hydro archer by the name of Yelan. A 4-star Electro ninja named Kuki Shinobu is also going join the fray. While the new update was initially expected to drop some time in May 2022, that is no longer the case. As of April 2022, development on Version 2.7 has been delayed indefinitely. The developers at HoYoverse promised compensation for players for the unexpected delay and will provide consistent updates on how and when we can expect it to surface.
The reported cause for the delay is, one might guess, COVID-19. The offices of HoYoverse are located in Shanghai, which has been under strict quarantine lockdown since early April due to a surge of the virus in the area. As of writing, Version 2.7 does not have a set release date. When it eventually becomes safer for developers to return to their offices, we can likely expect substantial updates then.
In early May 2022, HoYoverse released information on player compensation as an apology for the delay. Starting on May 11, players will be receiving a set of rewards every week until Version 2.7 is officially released. These weekly rewards include 400 Primogems, seven Hero's Wit experience books, and 120,000 Mora among others.
The current event banner, which features Kamisato Ayaka, will also last indefinitely.