'Genshin Impact' Experiences Its First-Ever Delay With the Postponement of Version 2.7

Genshin Impact is a massively successful free-to-play gacha game. Players assume the role of the Traveler, an otherworldly warrior who is forcibly separated from their sibling after a mysterious battle. They end up in the land of Teyvat and begin exploring each nation in search of their sibling. Since the game's launch, Genshin Impact has made upwards of $3 billion in in-game transactions. The game also has regularly scheduled updates to add new content and events.

So, does Version 2.7 have a release date yet? Here's what to know.