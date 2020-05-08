Green and Purple "Aliens" Are Fighting on 'GTA Online'

But what is the green vs. purple battle, and where did it start?

If you take a scroll through YouTube, TikTok , or Instagram right now, you'll probably find a few videos of people donned in either green or purple alien suits, fighting each other and causing chaos. The feud, dubbed "green vs. purple," is rapidly taking over these social media sites, confusing users across the platforms.

The green vs. purple tag originated from 'GTA Online.'

To understand the weird green vs purple competition going around the internet, you have to understand where it came from. The original war between the colors started on GTA Online, when a mysterious gang dressed in all green started going around terrorizing other players. What started as just a random group of characters bludgeoning other players with baseball bats morphed into something new with the introduction of alien costumes.

Source: Twitter

The all-green gangs then turned into green alien gangs, who would do the same things: go around in the game and attack other players with baseball bats unwarranted. This roleplay group had taken over the game, causing frequent chaos.

While it's still mildly annoying to other players, the addition of green alien costumes made the attacks more amusing — imagine minding your own business in GTA Online when aliens come out of nowhere and attack you, only to flee moments later. While mildly annoying, the fact that the characters are aliens makes it funnier.

Source: Twitter

But the trend continued to morph, with other players donning purple alien costumes instead of green to counter the green alien gangs. Instead of going around terrorizing other players, though, these purple aliens sometimes acted as vigilantes, fixing the messes the green aliens left behind or just going to war with the green aliens.