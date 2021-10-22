The 'Stardew Valley' Creator Returns With a Brand New Title Called "Haunted Chocolatier"

ConcernedApe (otherwise known as developer Eric Barone) is currently working on a brand new title called ConcernedApe's Haunted Chocolatier . The first look at early gameplay was posted recently, though the announcement came a little while earlier on Oct. 8, 2021.

Haunted Chocolatier has its first trailer, but does it have a release date yet? And what platforms can we expect it on?

Eric Barone is best known for being the sole developer of Stardew Valley . Heavily inspired by games like Harvest Moon, this farm simulator game follows a character of your own creation. Players tend to their own virtual farms, planting crops and keeping their plots healthy. The game was nominated for several awards upon its 2016 release and earned a Golden Joystick Award for "Breakthrough" game.

Is there a release date for 'Haunted Chocolatier'?

Much like its spiritual predecessor, Haunted Chocolatier is another simulation game, but will also include action RPG elements this time. As the title suggests, players will assume the role of a chocolatier living in a haunted castle, where ghostly employees help you manage your chocolate shop. You'll be able to gather ingredients to craft your confections and sell them in your store.

The gameplay trailer shows off an overworld element, where players can scavenge in forests and fight against slimes and crows to find ingredients. You'll also be able to customize the interior of your chocolate shop to fit your style. Players can also interact with NPCs around town and bring them gifts.

Eric Barone began development on the game in 2020. Like Stardew Valley, the game is being worked on solely by him. He currently has "no plans to get anyone else involved at this time." In a blog post, Eric writes that he wants to make a game more fantastical and magical than Stardew was. The choice to use chocolate and adorable ghosts hearken to his desire to make the game cute and uplifting.

"Chocolate represents that which is delightful," Eric blogged. "The haunted castle represents the allure of the unknown. The ghosts represent the imprint of the past." He goes on to assure his audience that the game isn't supposed to be scary, but rather positive and life-affirming.

As for a release date, the game is still in early development. Thus, there's no concrete release window as of yet. "It's still relatively early in development and I want to be able to work in peace without the pressure of a release date," Eric writes on the official site. "Or even an estimated release date."