Every player is given a set of Lone Wolf ashes to start, but there are plenty of other ashes available that offer powers and assistance different than the Lone Wolf ashes do. One of these is the Banished Knight Oleg.

This Summon Spirit is powerful enough to help you further in your play, though the game's non-linear playstyle means you'll have to find it. Here's our guide on how to find and summon the Banished Knight Oleg.