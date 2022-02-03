Here's How to Connect Your Xbox Controller to Your iPhone for Hardcore Mobile Gamers

To connect your Xbox controller to your iPhone, start by pressing the Xbox button to turn it on. Then hold down the Connect button until your controller goes into pairing mode. Follow the instructions on your phone to connect and play.

Just in case, make sure your controller's firmware is up to date. You also want to be aware of how many controllers are connected to the device to ensure you're not adding too many. Also note that some controller functions won't work when connected to your iPhone.