Been Playing Too Many Fighting Games? Here's How to Fix PS5 Controller Drift

With the cover and the trigger buttons detached, you'll see four screws: one in each handle, and one in each alcove where the triggers were. Remove the screws and then pry open the clips along the seam on the side of the controller. There are four big clips, two on the side near the triggers, and two further down in the center of the grips. There are also clips on the bottom to either side of the charging port. With all the clips detached the front of the controller pops right off.