'Pokémon GO': You'll Have to Travel to Get All of Furfrou's Different Trims
While Furfrou isn't a new Pokémon in Pokémon GO, the tailored dog Pokémon can be found in abundance during the game's Fashion Week event, giving players who don't already have one the chance to add it to their inventory.
Like some of the other Pokémon available in the mobile AR game, there are multiple different forms available for Furfrou — but they're a bit difficult to collect, meaning you'll have to grind to get them all.
Unfortunately, it's not as easy as evolving Eevees using the name trick in Pokémon GO. You won't be able to collect all of Furfrou's different forms right in your backyard, no matter how many spawn for you to catch.
But how do you get all of the different forms to this stylish Pokémon? Here's how to obtain all of Furfrou's different Trims.
How to get the different forms of Furfrou.
Unfortunately, unlike some other Pokémon that have different forms in Pokémon GO, you won't be able to find Furfrou's variations in the wild. When you're walking around, looking for Pokémon to catch, you'll only find the standard form of Furfrou.
In total, there are 10 different forms of Furfrou, and which ones you'll be able to attain depends on what region you're in. Furfrou's Natural Trim is the standard form you'll find in the wild. The other forms are:
- Matron Trim: Available everywhere
- Dandy Trim: Available everywhere
- Debutante Trim: Americas only
- Diamond Trim: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa only
- Star Trim: Asia-Pacific only
- La Reine Trim: France only
- Kabuki Trim: Japan only
- Pharaoh Trim: Egypt only
- Heart Trim: Valentine’s Day event only
You don't necessarily have to catch the Furfrou in these regions to unlock them; you can do the transformations while traveling with Furfrous you already have.
To get these different Furfrous, it'll cost you 10,000 Stardust and 25 Furfrou candies per change. At this time, you can only obtain the first eight of the above forms by traveling to the different regions. To get the Heart Trim form, you'll have to wait until Valentine's Day to see if the Trim becomes available again, as it was only previously available around the holiday.
Can Furfrou be shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?
During Pokémon GO's Fashion week event, all of the Pokémon's different Trims will have shiny versions available. Again, you won't be able to find shiny versions of the Pokémon's different trims while hunting for Pokémon, but if you capture a shiny Furfrou and then alter its form, you'll then have the shiny version of that Trim.
Just like with the other Furfrou Trims, you can only obtain certain shiny Trims while in specific regions. If you capture multiple shiny Furfrous during the event, you can then transform them while traveling to that country.