'Pokémon GO': You'll Have to Travel to Get All of Furfrou's Different Trims

While Furfrou isn't a new Pokémon in Pokémon GO, the tailored dog Pokémon can be found in abundance during the game's Fashion Week event, giving players who don't already have one the chance to add it to their inventory.

Like some of the other Pokémon available in the mobile AR game, there are multiple different forms available for Furfrou — but they're a bit difficult to collect, meaning you'll have to grind to get them all.