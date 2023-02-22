Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic Everything You Need to Know to Get Six-Star Mega Raids in 'Pokémon GO' By Anthony Jones Feb. 22 2023, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

While catching Pokémon out in the wild and building up the strength of your team in Pokémon GO, you'll eventually be able to face the most formidable events available in the mobile AR game. Some of the most challenging content you can encounter is through raids, where trainers of all stripes can team up to battle against a suped-up Pokémon for a chance to catch it.

Making matters a bit more complicated is that raids come in different tiers with a range of prominent and extremely rare Pokémon. The highest challenge tier introduced last April was the Six-Star Mega Raids, featuring Mega Latios and Latias for the first time. During the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn — Global event running from today to Feb. 24, those mega Pokémon will be available again for players to battle. But how do you get six-star Mega Raids in Pokémon GO? Here's everything you need to know.



How to get six-star Mega Raids in 'Pokémon GO' and where to find them.

In order to get access to a six-star Mega Raid in Pokémon GO, you'll first need to find them at your local gyms when available. During an event like the ongoing Hoenn Tour, a Mega Egg pulsating and slowly hatching over time could appear above nearby gyms, hinting at the start of a six-star Mega Raid. To confirm if that's the case, search for a Mega symbol and six golden stars above the Mega Egg.

Bridge :3 cool Toyota mark II and Pokémon go raids hehe I got myself a latios pic.twitter.com/NafFAYjier — Luvme (@Luvme_uwu) February 22, 2023

When the Mega Egg hatches, Mega Latios or Latias will fly overhead the gym for a limited time. You and other trainers around the location can then battle the Pokémon, and once defeated, you'll have the chance to capture it.

Six-star Mega Raids in 'Pokémon GO' are challenging and require trainers to group up.

Because of the difficulty spike that comes with six-star Mega Raids in Pokémon GO, trainers will need to group up with others to overcome the battle. Bringing along as many friends as you can with strong Pokémon could determine how the fight goes since the Mega Pokémon in the raid is incredibly powerful.

