Improve These Attributes to Wield the Sword of Night and Flame in 'Elden Ring'

Despite being an incredibly powerful sword, it's one that you're able to find pretty early on in the game. Once you clear Stormveil Castle, which is near the beginning of the game, you'll progress past that to Caria Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes.

The sword is located in a locked room in one of the manor's upper levels, so it's best to start at the bottom and stop at the Site of Grace so you'll have a nearby respawn point as you begin to get into combat.