Improve These Attributes to Wield the Sword of Night and Flame in 'Elden Ring'By Sara Belcher
May. 16 2022, Published 10:38 p.m. ET
Since the FromSoftware title Elden Ring was released, players have been scouring every inch of the title for new weapons, accessories, and attributes to create the best build for their character. While there are certain swords and staffs that are easily stronger than others, that doesn't mean you should discredit all of the weapons you come across on your journey — like the Sword of Night and Flame.
Even for those who prefer magic builds, the Sword of Night and Flame is still a powerful one. Here's how to get it.
Where is the Sword of Night and Flame in 'Elden Ring'?
Despite being an incredibly powerful sword, it's one that you're able to find pretty early on in the game. Once you clear Stormveil Castle, which is near the beginning of the game, you'll progress past that to Caria Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes.
The sword is located in a locked room in one of the manor's upper levels, so it's best to start at the bottom and stop at the Site of Grace so you'll have a nearby respawn point as you begin to get into combat.
Once inside, you'll want to follow the walkways of the castle toward the east until you come across what seems to be a dead-end. Here you'll find a little area with a crumbled wall; walk toward it and then jump down onto the roof below. Continue in the same direction you were headed before, jumping down onto yet another rooftop. This roof should have a hole in it with a ladder leading into a room.
This room is where the chest is located that contains the Sword of Night and Flame.
There will, of course, be plenty of opponents in your way, like Spirit Soldiers. Be sure to reserve your energy as you make this journey. If you happen to succumb to one of the enemies in your path, you'll have to start again at the Site of Grace on the lower level.
Thankfully, this isn't one of the more difficult weapons to locate and retrieve, so long as you're strong enough to fend off the enemies in your path.
What build do you need to wield the Sword of Night and Flame?
While Elden Ring's open-world concept allows you to beeline right to the sword if you so desire, you, unfortunately, may find yourself stumbling upon it before you're even able to use it.
If you want to wield the sword, you'll need to pour some runes into upgrading your Strength, Intelligence, Faith, and Dexterity, as these attributes are needed to carry this sword. By increasing your Dexterity, you'll increase the damage scaling for the weapon, which makes it more powerful.
That being said, you'll ultimately want to also upgrade the sword itself using Somber Smithing Stones. The more leveled up the weapon is, the more damage it will deal, making it a more powerful and effective weapon for you.
Because of the scaling with Intelligence and Faith, the Sword of Night and Flame makes a great weapon for those who prefer more magic-reliant builds, offering you decent melee protection in between spells.