Ubisoft Plus Is Coming to PlayStation and Xbox — Here's What We Know So Far

PlayStation users are going to get a version of Ubisoft Plus called Ubisoft Plus Classics.

According to a blog post by Ubisoft, Ubisoft Plus Classics will be coming to PlayStation Plus on June 13 (in North and South America), May 24 (in Asia — but June 2 for Japan), and June 23 (in Europe).

With this, players get access to more than 100 games, content packs, and rewards. Right now, it will launch with 27 games but plans to expand to 50 by the end of 2022.

Here are all of the initial titles: