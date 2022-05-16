Ubisoft Plus Is Coming to PlayStation and Xbox — Here's What We Know So Far

Ubisoft Plus Is Coming to PlayStation and Xbox — Here's What We Know So FarBy Kori Williams
May. 16 2022, Published 3:57 p.m. ET
When it comes to gaming, players are always looking for ways to bring the experience to the next level. That means that consoles are regularly bringing in new titles, DLC, and more. Video game developer Ubisoft is doing that now by launching its service Ubisoft Plus to PlayStation consoles. Here's how much it will cost you and what other devices you can use to access the service.
How can you get Ubisoft Plus on PlayStation consoles?
PlayStation users are going to get a version of Ubisoft Plus called Ubisoft Plus Classics.
According to a blog post by Ubisoft, Ubisoft Plus Classics will be coming to PlayStation Plus on June 13 (in North and South America), May 24 (in Asia — but June 2 for Japan), and June 23 (in Europe).
With this, players get access to more than 100 games, content packs, and rewards. Right now, it will launch with 27 games but plans to expand to 50 by the end of 2022.
Here are all of the initial titles:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- For Honor
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- Child of Light
- Eagle Flight
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3 Remaster
- Far Cry 4
- Legendary Fishing
- Risk: Urban Assault
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Junkies
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- STEEP
- The Division
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trails Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon Game
- Trials Rising
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolves Within
- ZOMBI
Launching on June 13, PlayStation Plus is going to be divided into three tiers: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium. For each of them, you can pay per month, every three months, or yearly.
But Ubisoft Plus will only be bundled with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers.
The most basic subscription, Essential, gives players access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, and multiple downloadable games every month. On the other end of the spectrum, PlayStation Plus Premium gives players access to all of the stuff from both of the previous tiers, time-limited game trials, classic PlayStation, and more.
"This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make [Ubisoft Plus] available to PlayStation players as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favorite games, wherever they are," said Ubisoft’s senior vice president of partnerships, Chris Early, in a statement.
Is Ubisoft Plus coming to Xbox?
Yes, in addition to PlayStation, Ubisoft Plus will also be coming to Xbox, although no release date was given for when the gaming subscription would be available on that platform. There's also no mention of whether users need to have an Xbox Live subscription in order to use it.
Currently, Ubisoft Plus is only on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.
However, Ubisoft Plus Classics is exclusive to PlayStation. So this most likely means that the standard Ubisoft Plus is available for Xbox or that there's another version of the platform coming to the Microsoft platform.
How much will Ubisoft Plus cost?
Currently, Ubisoft Plus is available in two tiers: PC Access and Multi Access. While the first one speaks for itself, Mutli Access also allows players to use cloud gaming for Stadia and Luna devices.
PC Access will set players back $14.99 per month while Multi Access costs $17.99 per month.
As for the upcoming PlayStation Plus tiers with which Ubisoft Plus Classics is bundled, the price for PlayStation Plus Extra is as follows: 1 month $14.99 / three months $39.99 / 12 months $99.99. For PlayStation Plus Premium, it's 1 month $17.99 / three months $49.99 / 12 months $119.99