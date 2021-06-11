There Are 3 Specific Places Where 'Fortnite' Players Need to Put Rubber Ducks

If there's one thing game developers learned about the open-world titles they created, it's that many gamers, when presented with the opportunity to do so, will almost always distract themselves with little side-quests and minigames before tackling the title's main mission. Anyone's who's ever played Fallout or Oblivion will tell you that's the case.

However other genres have adopted this undisputed truth by introducing a variety of cool "mini-missions" and new gaming features in order to keep players entertained. One example is the rubber ducks Fortnite.