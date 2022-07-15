Can You Still Refer a Friend in ‘Fortnite?’ Is It Coming Back?

It's almost alarming just how much content Epic Games puts out for Fortnite players (well those who have the Battle Pass), but it's not hard to see why. The game grossed a massive $5.1 billion in 2020 alone. So the devs are going to want to keep this cash cow going for as long as possible.

One recent addition is the "refer a friend" perk, which gives gamers access to extra rewards and objectives, but how does one go about referring a friend in Fortnite?