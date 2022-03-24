Bad Bunny Is Renting out His Trailer on Airbnb

Bad Bunny Is Renting out His Trailer on AirbnbBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 24 2022, Published 1:31 p.m. ET
Few stars in the modern day have had the impact on the Latin music scene that Bad Bunny has. His vibrant, larger-than-life personality, coupled with his seriously catchy music, has made Bad Bunny a bonafide musical star the world over, and now the "Yonaguni" hitmaker is allowing his most devoted fans to step foot into his world.
That's right, for a limited time Bad Bunny is teaming up with the folks over at Airbnb to bring fans a one-of-a-kind rental experience that catapults them directly into his colorful existence. So, how do you go about staying in Bad Bunny's Airbnb? What do we know about the experience? Keep reading to find out!
How can you stay at Bad Bunny's Airbnb trailer?
According to an official press release from Airbnb, "Bad Bunny will open the doors to his big rig for three individual one-night stays occurring on April 6, April 7, and April 8 [2022] for two guests each at only $91 a night — a nod to his record-breaking 9.1 billion Spotify streams in 2021." Sounds pretty amazing to us!
The trailer space is designed to reflect "Bad Bunny’s past, present, and future, both on and off the stage."
On top of experiencing the most Bad Bunny-esque living arrangements ever, the lucky guests who stay at the Airbnb are going to be given more amazing perks. These include VIP tickets to his sold-out tour in Miami and a virtual greeting from Bad Bunny himself, a photoshoot with the big rig that carries the trailer, access to a kicking sound system to blast Bad Bunny tracks on the property, and even a tour of the artist's favorite Miami haunts.
It is worth noting that the Airbnb rental agreement stipulates that guests will have to cover their own travel expenses to and from both Miami and the concert, as well as extra lodging for the concert itself, if needed. Guests will also need to abide by state and federal COVID-19 regulations while on the property.
Airbnb is giving back through their partnership with Bad Bunny.
The collaboration between the vacation rental company and the artist isn't just one-dimensional, as the former has agreed to make a donation to Fundación Good Bunny, a group that advocates for Puerto Rican youth and helps provide them access to arts and sports.
"Being on tour has reconnected me with my fans and the energy they give me during each show in every city we visit is incredible," Bad Bunny said. "I’m hoping that by hosting guests in my truck I can give them a chance to feel like they’re on tour with me. This truck has played such a big role in the concept of my tour and my last album that I want to share this unique experience with them."
If all of this sounds enticing to you, request to book a stay at Bad Bunny's trailer starting on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST at airbnb.com/badbunny.
However, given the limited amount of available stays, low price, and all of the fun perks, hopeful guests will have to be quick once the opportunity goes live.