Bad Bunny Is Renting out His Trailer on Airbnb

According to an official press release from Airbnb, "Bad Bunny will open the doors to his big rig for three individual one-night stays occurring on April 6, April 7, and April 8 [2022] for two guests each at only $91 a night — a nod to his record-breaking 9.1 billion Spotify streams in 2021." Sounds pretty amazing to us!

The trailer space is designed to reflect "Bad Bunny’s past, present, and future, both on and off the stage."